Man charged with barricading himself in ex-girlfriend’s home in Grand Crossing

The Chicago Police Department’s SWAT team responds to an armed man barricaded in an apartment late Tuesday in the 7500 block of South Blackstone Avenue. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Charges have been filed after a three-hour standoff between police and an armed man that ended peacefully early Wednesday in the South Side Grand Crossing neighborhood.

About 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a call of a 28-year-old woman being threatened by her ex-boyfriend with a gun in the 7500 block of South Blackstone Avenue, Chicago police said.

Officers found 29-year-old Derrius E. Young locked inside of a bedroom and called a SWAT team, according to police.

Later on, officers noticed an open window on the second floor and learned Young had jumped from it and was hiding across the street in a backyard stairwell, police said. Officers found and arrested him at 1:22 a.m., in the 1400 block of East 76th Street, police said. The woman then positively identified him.

Young was charged Thursday with two misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to residence, police said.