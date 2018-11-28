Charges have been filed after a three-hour standoff between police and an armed man that ended peacefully early Wednesday in the South Side Grand Crossing neighborhood.

About 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a call of a 28-year-old woman being threatened by her ex-boyfriend with a gun in the 7500 block of South Blackstone Avenue, Chicago police said.

Officers found 29-year-old Derrius E. Young locked inside of a bedroom and called a SWAT team, according to police.

Later on, officers noticed an open window on the second floor and learned Young had jumped from it and was hiding across the street in a backyard stairwell, police said. Officers found and arrested him at 1:22 a.m., in the 1400 block of East 76th Street, police said. The woman then positively identified him.

Young was charged Thursday with two misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to residence, police said.

The Chicago Police Department’s SWAT team responds to an armed man barricaded in an apartment late Tuesday in the 7500 block of South Blackstone Avenue. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

