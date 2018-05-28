Man charged with barricading self in South Shore store with bag of knives

A man is facing multiple felony charges after he barricaded himself inside a South Shore neighborhood store Friday morning with a bag of knives.

Luis Rodriguez, 33, of the Irving Park neighborhood, was charged with felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine and manufacture or delivery of 10 to 30 grams of marijuana, according to Chicago Police.

Rodriguez “ran into a store with a bag containing knives” about 9:10 a.m. in the 2300 block of East 79th Street, police said. SWAT officers were called after he barricaded himself inside.

He was taken into custody without incident about 4:20 p.m., police said. There were no hostages or any other people inside the building with him, and no injuries were reported.

Rodriguez was initially taken to Jackson Park Hospital, where he underwent a mental evaluation and was involuntarily admitted, police said.

He is now being held at Cook County Jail on $10,000 bond, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. His next court date was set for June 12.