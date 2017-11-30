Man charged with break-ins, sexual assaults in Rolling Meadows

A 35-year-old man who lived in the same block as two of the women he allegedly sexually assaulted has been charged in a series of attacks during the past year at an apartment complex in northwest suburban Rolling Meadows.

Miguel Angel Gonzalez Cruz, of Rolling Meadows, is charged with three counts of home invasion, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, and a count each of attempted criminal sexual assault and residential burglary, Rolling Meadows police said.

On Dec. 28th, 2016, Cruz entered an apartment through an open window in the 4800 block of Weber Drive where he tried to sexually assault a woman while she was asleep in her bed, police said. He ran away when another resident of the home interrupted him.

Cruz, while armed with a knife, forced his way into apartments on Jan. 14 and again on June 30 in the 4800 block of Algonquin Parkway, police said. In both cases he sexually assaulted a woman in the apartment.

Police said all of the assaults happened in the early morning hours in the East Park Apartment Complex.

Cruz was seen by one of the women he sexually assaulted in November while shopping at a Rolling Meadows store and she alerted authorities, police said. A review of surveillance footage helped detectives identify Cruz.

Police executed a search warrant and said they found evidence, including DNA, connecting him to the sexual assaults and break-ins.

Cruz was denied bond at a court appearance Thursday in Rolling Meadows, police said. He was scheduled to return to court Dec. 21st.