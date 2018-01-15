Man charged with breaking windows, scrawling graffiti at Palos Hills church

A man is facing felony charges after breaking windows and scrawling graffiti at a church in southwest suburban Palos Hills.

Nicholas Gutauskas, 26, of Palos Hills was charged with felony counts of institutional vandalism and criminal damage to property over $10,000, according to Palos Hills police.

In a series of incidents over the past two months, Gutauskas used a hammer to break out windows and damage gutters at Sacred Heart Church at 9245 W. 11th St., police said. He also tagged the church’s walls earlier this month.

Officers took Gutauskas into custody Saturday after seeing him vandalize and damage property at the church, police said.

During an interview, Gutauska admitted to tagging the church earlier this month, police said. He also admitted to leaving an American flag hanging from a rope at a separate location.

He was released on bond on Sunday, police said.