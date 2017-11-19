Man charged with bumping erect penis against woman at Midway CTA stop

A 41-year-old man was charged with bumping his erect penis against a woman Thursday afternoon at the CTA Orange Line Station at Midway International Airport.

The 34-year-old woman was heading up the escalator to leave the platform at Midway about 2:25 p.m. when she felt David Brown continuously pumping into her buttocks with his erect penis, according to Chicago Police.

Brown, of south suburban Harvey, was arrested and charged with sexual abuse, aggravated battery in a public place and public indecency, police said.

Brown’s bond was set at $75,000, according to Cook County sheriff’s office records. His next court date was scheduled for Nov. 20.