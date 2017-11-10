Man charged with burglarizing commercial spaces in Naperville

A man was charged Tuesday with burglarizing three commercial spaces in west suburban Naperville.

Andrew R. Longhi, 38, of Warrenville, was charged with three counts of burglary and a single count of possession of burglary tools, all felonies, according to Naperville police.

The charges stem from a report of burglaries March 10 at three commercial units in the 1100 block of Sherman Avenue, police said. The units included a nail salon, medical office and vacant lot.

Longhi was also wanted on several warrants from other jurisdictions when he was taken into custody, police said. Information about his bond and next scheduled court date weren’t immediately known.