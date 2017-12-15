Man charged with burglarizing Mount Prospect home

A Skokie man was charged with burglarizing a home earlier this year in southwest suburban Mount Prospect.

Officers responded at 8:48 p.m. Oct. 17 to a call of a residential burglary at a home in the 700 block of Windsor Drive, according to Mount Prospect police. When they arrived, officers noticed that the home’s back door had been forcibly opened. Following a search, they realized that jewelry had been stolen from the home.

A video doorbell installed on the home’s front door caught the burglar walking up to the home, police said. An image of the suspect was then shared with other law enforcement agencies, and 46-year-old Rengay Frazier was identified as the burglar.

Frazier was being held without bond at Cook County Jail since Nov. 17 after being charged with a pair of residential burglaries in north suburban Glenview, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. His next court date related to those burglaries was set for Jan. 4.

On Dec. 7, Frazier was again ordered held without bond after being charged with a separate residential burglary in Glenview, the sheriff’s office said. His next court date for the case was set for Dec. 21.

Frazier was charged Wednesday with the residential burglary in Mount Prospect, police and the sheriff’s office said. In the latest case, he is being held on $200,000 bond awaiting a Jan. 5 court date.