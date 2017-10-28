Man charged with burglarizing Mount Prospect home

An Elk Grove Village man was charged last week with burglarizing a home in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

On Sept. 8, officers responded to the 800 block of South We Go Trail for a reported residential burglary, according to a statement from Mount Prospect police. When they arrived, officers found a broken window on an exterior door to the basement of the house alongside a rock on the basement floor.

The house was “ransacked,” and the burglar made off with cash, police said. A palm print that didn’t belong to the home’s residents was later located.

Following an analysis, the print was matched to 30-year-old Matthew Cadwell, who was taken into custody Oct. 20 and charged with residential burglary, police said.

Cadwell is being held at Cook County Jail on $80,000 bond, according to police and the Cook County sheriff’s office. His next court date was set for Nov. 9.