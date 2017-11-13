Man charged with burglary while in court for separate burglary charge

A northwest suburban was appearing in court Thursday for a residential burglary charge when police added another charge in connection with a Mount Prospect home home burglary.

On Sept. 11, officers responded to the 1100 block of Milbourn Avenue for a report of a residential burglary, according to a statement from the Mount Prospect Police Department.

Officers saw a window was open and that cash and jewelry had been stolen from the bedrooms, police said. Matthew Cadwell, 30, of Elk Grove Village, was identified as the robber through physical evidence as was charged.

While Cadwell was in court for a previous Mount Prospect home burglary, police investigators charged him with one additional count of residential burglary, police said. His bond was set at $200,000.

His next court date is Dec. 4, police said.