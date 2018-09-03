Man charged with committing Lakeview robberies

A man arrested for driving with a suspended license was subsequently charged with committing multiple robberies in the North Side Lakeview neighborhood.

Dujuan Oliver, 27, who lives in Edgewater, was charged with felony counts of robbery, attempted robbery, robbery with an implied weapon, in addition to a misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended license and the traffic citation from his run-in with officers, according to a statement from Chicago police.

Officers pulled over Oliver about 10 a.m. Saturday after they saw him make an illegal u-turn in the 4500 block of North Broadway in Uptown, police said. After he was arrested for driving with a suspended license, officers noticed that Oliver matched the description of a robbery suspect.

Oliver was scheduled for a bond hearing Monday.