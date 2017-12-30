Man charged with Crystal Lake convenience store robbery

A man has been charged with robbing a convenience store early Saturday in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

Joshua D. Wilson, 32, entered the Open Pantry store at 4811 Northwest Highway at 2:09 a.m. and demanded cash and merchandise, according to a statement from Crystal Lake police.

The clerk complied and Wilson then then ran away on foot, police said. He was unarmed during the robbery and no one was injured.

K-9 units from the Lake County sheriff’s office helped investigators track Wilson to his home in a nearby neighborhood, police said. He was arrested and charged with one felony count each of robbery and burglary.

Wilson is being held at the McHenry County Jail and was expected to appear in court Monday morning, according to McHenry County sheriff’s office records.