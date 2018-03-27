Man charged with cutting power lines in unincorporated DuPage County

A Lombard man accused of cutting power lines to several homes in unincorporated DuPage County has been charged with criminal damage to property, authorities said.

Austin Michalik, 31, was taken into custody after he was seen walking down Roosevelt Road with tree trimmers several minutes after sheriff’s deputies were called to Meyers Road for a report of someone cutting power lines to three homes in the area, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Michalik appeared in bond court Tuesday on the felony charge and his bail was set at $30,000, the state’s attorney’s office said. He was scheduled back in court Monday.