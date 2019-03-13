Man charged with domestic battery after woman shoots him in self-defense: police

Felony charges were filed against a man accused of attacking a woman Sunday morning before she shot him in self-defense at a South Loop apartment building.

Brandon Williams, 30, is charged with one felony count each of aggravated domestic battery, aggravated domestic battery involving choking and possession of a weapon by a felon, according to Chicago police.

Williams started attacking the woman during an argument at 10:54 a.m. in an apartment in the 1000 block of South Clark Street, police said. The woman then shot him in the leg.

He was taken in serious condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. The 29-year-old woman was taken to Stroger Hospital after suffering a broken hand, bruises and lacerations.

Police said the shooting appeared to be in self-defense.

Judge Stephanie K. Miller ordered Williams held without bail during a hearing Tuesday, according to Cook County court records. His next court date is March 18.