Man charged with domestic-related killing of 51-year-old woman in Woodlawn

A man was charged with the killing of a 51-year-old woman who was found dead with head trauma Saturday morning in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood.

At 8:11 a.m., officers found the woman suffering from head trauma in the 6600 block of South Minerva, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy Sunday found she died from multiple injuries suffered in an assault, and her death was ruled a homicide, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Her identity has not been released.

Derrick Smith, 58, of the South Shore neighborhood was taken into custody and charged with a felony count of first-degree murder, police said. He is set to appear in bond court on Monday.

The killing is believed to be domestic-related, police said.