Man charged in connection with double shooting in Hermosa

A man was charged in connection with a shooting Saturday night that left two people wounded in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Justin Figueroa, 23, of Summit, was charged with felony counts of unlawful use of a loaded weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of between 30 and 100 grams of cannabis, according to Chicago Police.

About 8:20 p.m., Figueroa was riding in one of two vehicles whose occupants started shooting at each other in the 2000 block of North Keeler Avenue, Chicago Police said.

A 24-year-old man was shot in his face and taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital. A 19-year-old woman, who was believed to be in the other vehicle, was shot in the abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. Her condition stabilized.

A vehicle that fled the scene crashed into a pole a few blocks away in the 1500 block of North Pulaski Road, according to police. No one was injured, but the vehicle’s four occupants were taken into custody. Figueroa is the only person who has been charged in connection with the shooting.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.