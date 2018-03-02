Man charged with driving at Elmhurst cop, who fired into vehicle

A man has been charged with driving at an Elmhurst police officer during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon, leading to the officer firing shots into the vehicle.

About 4:45 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of York Street and Crestview Avenue, according to a statement from Crestview Police Chief Michael Ruth.

During the stop, an officer was walking up to the vehicle from the front when the driver hit the gas, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office. The officer fired shots into the vehicle, which crashed into another vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle crashed into another vehicle as he drove away, police and prosecutors said. The officers involved in the incident were not injured.

The vehicle was later found in the 1000 block of North Parkside in the West Side Austin neighborhood, according to Ruth and Chicago Police.

An investigation led to Byron Auterberry, 33, who was taken into custody Wednesday without incident, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Auterberry’s bail was set at $100,000 and he is next scheduled to appear in court on April 2.

The DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force was investigating the officer’s discharging of his weapon.