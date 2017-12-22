Man charged with driving drunk in Riverside

A Berwyn man was charged with driving drunk early Thursday in west suburban Riverside.

About 3:06 a.m., an officer saw a 2013 Hyundai run through a stop sign at East Burlington Street as it traveled south on Longcommon Road, according to Riverside police. The car continued “driving recklessly” toward Ogden Avenue, weaving from lane to lane.

The officer then pulled over the Hyundai, which ultimately came to a stop near the intersection of 39th Street and Harlem Avenue in Stickney, police said.

The officer immediately smelled alcohol coming from the breath of the driver, 71-year-old Patrick J. Doran, police said. Doran’s speech was “heavily slurred,” and the officer had difficulty understanding what he was saying.

Doran said he had been drinking beer since 4 p.m. Wednesday after attending a luncheon for a friend who’d recently died, police said. The luncheon followed the friend’s funeral. Doran noted that he’d continued drinking until just before he was stopped.

After being asked for identification, Doran handed the officer a citation from a DUI arrest two weeks earlier in Berwyn, police said. He then failed a series of field sobriety tests before being taken into custody.

While in custody, Doran refused to take a breathalyzer test, police said. In addition, officers were forced to secure him to a bench “for his own safety” because he was so unsteady. He also urinated on himself while he was being booked.

Doran was charged with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence and cited for a series of traffic offenses, police said.