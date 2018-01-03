Man charged with driving under the influence in Lisle

A man was charged with driving under the influence on New Year’s Eve in west suburban Lisle.

Edvinas Mickevicius, 24, was pulled over at 2:29 a.m. Sunday at Route 53 and Summerhill Drive, according to Lisle police.

An officer arrested him after he determined Mickevicius had been driving drunk and had a “large amount” of marijuana in the car, police said.

He faces charges of driving under the influence and unlawful possession of cannabis, police said. He was also issued citations for speeding, illegal transportation of alcohol and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.

Mickevicius was taken to DuPage County Jail for a bond hearing.