Man charged with drunk driving in Lisle

A man was charged with driving under the influence Saturday night in west suburban Lisle.

Christopher McClain, 35, was pulled over about 11:38 p.m. near Warrenville Road and Naperville Road, Lisle police said.

McClain was charged with driving under the influence, improper lane usage and unlawful possession of open alcohol, police said.

He was taken to Lisle Police Department and later released on bond until he appears in court, police said. The date of his hearing was not yet known.