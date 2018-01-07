Man charged with DUI after being caught speeding in Lisle

A 25-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence after he was caught speeding early Thursday in west suburban Lisle.

Ryan P. John, of Naperville, was pulled over at 1:04 a.m. near the intersection of Maple and River avenues, according to Lisle police.

John was taken into custody after police determined that he had been driving under the influence of alcohol, police said. He was also citied for speeding and possessing marijuana.

He was released on bond after being processed, police said. His next scheduled court date wasn’t known.