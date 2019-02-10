Man charged with DUI after CPD squad car rear-ended on West Side

A Chicago man was handed a misdemeanor charge of drunk driving following a crash with an occupied police squad car last week in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Jalil Havey, 31, is accused of ramming into the CPD vehicle at 11:57 p.m. Feb. 2 in the 3200 block of West Madison, according to Chicago police. An on-duty sergeant was inside pulling over the squad car when Havey’s 2013 Buick LaCross rear-ended it.

The Buick flipped over after the crash, and both drivers were hospitalized for observation, police said.

Havey, who lives in the same neighborhood, was also charged with speeding and having open alcoholic containers in his car, police said.