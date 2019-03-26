Man charged with DUI after crash with police car in Aurora

A man is facing DUI charges after allegedly crashing into a police car Monday night in west suburban Aurora.

John Lundy, 48, was driving a white 2009 Dodge Van near Lake and Plum streets in Aurora at 8:44 p.m. when the van hit the squad car, according to a statement from Aurora police.

The squad car had been blocking traffic after a hit-and-run crash about an hour earlier at the same intersection, which left an 8-year-old boy dead and his grandfather injured, police said.

Lundy, who lives in Aurora, drove off after hitting the police car but was arrested a few blocks away, police said.

He has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated DUI, a felony count of driving while license revoked and misdemeanor counts of DUI, operating an uninsured vehicle, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident, according to police.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning and his first court date is scheduled for April 18.