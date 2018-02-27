Man charged with DUI after crash with police car in Orland Park

An Indiana man is accused of driving under the influence of marijuana when he crashed his car into a police car early Tuesday in southwest suburban Orland Park.

Two officers were eastbound on 151st Street in the marked squad car at 12:35 a.m. when the driver slowed down to make a turn at 82nd Avenue, according to a statement from Orland Park police. When the squad car slowed down, it was rear-ended by a 2001 Chevrolet Malibu that was also eastbound on 151st.

The two officers and the driver of the Malibu, 36-year-old Maurice M. Williams, were taken to Palos Community Hospital, where they were all treated and released, police said. Williams then struggled with the officers when they tried to take him into custody after his release from the hospital.

Williams, who lives in Hammond, Indiana, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, resisting a police officer, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. He was also cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and violating a driver’s license restriction that required him to only drive during daylight hours because of a traffic offense.

Williams was taken to the Bridgeview Courthouse for a bond hearing Tuesday, police said.

He was released on bond and was due back in court on April 12, according to Cook County court records.