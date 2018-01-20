Man charged with DUI after fatal crash near Bolingbrook

A Plainfield man was charged with driving under the influence after a fatal crash early Saturday on Interstate 55 near Bolingbrook.

Officers responded at 1:52 a.m. to the four-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Interstate 355, according to Illinois State Police.

Carlos Ortiz, 31, of Plainfield, died in the crash, state police said.

Brian Larson, 36, was also injured in the crash, state police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Larson was later charged with driving under the influence, state police said.

No other injuries were reported, state police said.