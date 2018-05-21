Man charged with DUI after fatally striking woman with vehicle in Archer Heights

The fatal crash happened in the 5100 block of South Archer Avenue | Google Maps

A man was charged with drunken driving after fatally striking a woman with a vehicle as she crossed the street early Sunday in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Robert Cantu, 38, of the Clearing neighborhood, was charged with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Chicago Police. He was also cited for failing to reduce speed and failing to exercise due care to avoid a pedestrian in the roadway.

About 3:20 a.m., Sandra A. Mitchell and a group of friends were crossing the street in the 5100 block of South Archer Avenue when she was struck by a gray 2007 Chrysler driven by Cantu, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Mitchell was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 3:58 a.m., officials said. She lived in the West Elsdon neighborhood.

An autopsy conducted Monday found Mitchell died of multiple injuries related to the crash, and her death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

The Major Accidents team was investigating the crash.