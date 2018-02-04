Man charged with DUI after vomiting in front of officer in Riverside

A man was charged with driving drunk after vomiting in front of a police officer early Thursday during a traffic stop in west suburban Riverside.

Angelo A. Salgado, 27, of Lyons, was charged with driving under the influence, speeding, driving with no taillights, improper lane usage, driving on a suspended license and driving with no vehicle insurance, according to Riverside police.

At 12:48 a.m., the officer saw a 2003 Land Rover without working taillights speeding on Ogden Avenue, police said. The SUV was clocked at 57 mph in a posted a 30 mph zone.

When the officer tried to stop the Land Rover, the SUV crossed from the westbound lanes to the eastbound lanes until Salgado was eventually stopped in the 7500 block of Ogden, police said.

As the officer was walking up to the vehicle, Salgado rolled down his window and vomited, police said. The officer smelled alcohol coming from inside the vehicle and the breath of Salgado, who appeared “extremely impaired.”

After being asked to step out of the SUV, Salgado failed a series of sobriety tests, police said. He was then arrested for driving drunk.

Salgado later vomited again inside a booking room at the Riverside police station. He told officers that he had come from a bar in Berwyn, where he had been drinking for most of the night, police said.

Salgado’s car was impounded as part of a state-mandated 12-hour impoundment after a DUI arrest, police said.

The officer’s car and the booking room both had to be sanitized, police said.