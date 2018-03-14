Man charged with DUI for crash with CTA bus in Washington Heights

A man is facing DUI charges for allegedly crashing a vehicle into a CTA bus Monday night in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The bus was turning left about 10:50 p.m. onto West 103rd Street from South Halsted Street when it was hit from the rear by a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Ryan Duey, according to Chicago Police.

Police said Duey was speeding and had been drinking before the crash. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

Duey, who lives in Darien, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 and driving under the influence of alcohol, police said. He was also issued traffic citations for driving without insurance and failure to reduce speed.

The 63-year-old man driving the CTA bus was taken to Roseland Community Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Two passengers on the bus refused medical attention and no other injuries were reported.

Last year, the Chicago Sun-Times reported that more than 1,000 people were injured in crashes involving CTA buses over a two-year period.