Man charged with DUI for fatal Elgin crash

A man has been charged with DUI for a crash that left his passenger dead last week in northwest suburban Elgin.

Jose C. DeLaTorre, 53, was driving a vehicle that crashed about 2 p.m. Jan. 26 near Larkin and Highland avenues, according to Elgin police. DeLaTorre and the male passenger left the scene after the crash.

Authorities later located DeLaTorre and the injured passenger, police said. The passenger was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin, where he died.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office has not released his name pending notification of his family.

DeLaTorre, who lives in Elgin, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence and aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death, both felonies, police said. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of operating an uninsured motor vehicle resulting in bodily harm.

He is being held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center in lieu of $250,000 bail, according to police and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. His next court date was scheduled for Friday.