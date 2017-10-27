Man charged with DUI for Wonder Lake rollover crash

A man has been charged with DUI for a rollover crash Thursday evening in northwest suburban Wonder Lake.

Tyler Scholz, 26, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado east at 6:22 p.m. in the 7700 block of Howe Road when it went off the north side of the road and into a field, according to a statement from the McHenry County sheriff’s office. The Silverado rolled over and Scholz, the only occupant, was ejected.

Scholz was airlifted to Condell Hospital in Libertyville in critical condition, police said. Alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash, and he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, and other charges may be filed “pending the outcome of the investigation,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Scholz, who lives in Wonder Lake, was scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 12.