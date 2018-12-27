Man charged with DUI in crash that injured 10, including toddler and children

A man has been charged after 10 people were injured, including a toddler and two other children, in a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in the McKinley Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Roberto Reyes, 40, of the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, was charged with driving under the influence and speeding while his license was revoked, police said.

About 3:50 p.m., Reyes was speeding down Archer Avenue when he struck two vehicles at the intersection at South Western Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He crashed his Honda Civic head-on with a Ford Crown Victoria and injured five occupants, police said. He then struck a Chevy minivan, injuring the adult driver.

Three children, ages 2, 4 and 7, and six adults were taken to St. Anthony Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Reyes was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Reyes was charged with aggravated driving under the influence with a revoked license, driving between 21 and 25 mph above the speed limit, failing to reduce speed, improper lane usage and operating an uninsured, unregistered vehicle, police said.

He appeared in court on Saturday and was given an I-bond and released on electronic monitoring, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. His next court date was scheduled for Jan. 7.