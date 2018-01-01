Man charged with DUI in Gresham crash that injured 5 people

A man has been charged with driving under the influence in connection to a crash early Sunday in the South Side Gresham neighborhood that inured five people.

At 12:02 a.m., a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria traveling north in the 8300 block of South Ashland failed to stop at a red light and crashed into three other vehicles at the intersection with West 83rd Street, according to Chicago Police.

Warren Butler, the Crown Victoria’s driver, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized, police said. He was charged with driving under the influence and cited with several traffic violations.

Four people from other vehicles were taken to various hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Among them was a 46-year-old and a 29-year-old. The two other peoples’ ages were unknown.