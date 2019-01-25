Man charged with DUI in Loop crash that injured 9

A man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol when he allegedly crashed in the Loop and sent eight other people to hospitals.

Jacob Jones, 23, drove through a red light at 3 a.m. Friday and crashed into two other vehicles under the L tracks in the first block of Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago police said.

All nine people involved in the crash suffered minor injuries and were expected to survive, police said.

Jones was charged with a misdemeanor counts of DUI, damage to public property, failing to reduce speed and running a red light, police said.

Two male and three female passengers, all in their 20s, were inside a Jeep when the driver crashed, police said. In a sedan, the 25-year-old driver had a 19-year-old female passenger.

A 54-year-old woman in a third car had minor injuries, police said.