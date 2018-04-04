Man charged with DUI left girlfriend in vehicle, ran away after crash: police

A man is facing DUI charges after he allegedly ran away from the scene of a crash early Monday in Des Plaines, leaving his girlfriend semi-conscious in the vehicle. | Des Plaines police

A man is facing DUI charges after he allegedly left his girlfriend semi-conscious in a vehicle and ran away after a crash early Monday in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

Emil E. Nichitoi, 29, was driving the vehicle west on Ballard Road approaching Rand Road at 2:20 a.m. when it hit a utility box and a utility pole, according to a statement from Des Plaines police.

The vehicle then careened off the road and ended up in a wooded area just west of Rand, police said. When authorities arrived, they found Nichitoi’s girlfriend semi-conscious in the front passenger seat with her seatbelt on.

Officers searched the area for the driver but could not find him, police said. Nichitoi was located about 7:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Wilson Lane.

He had no shoes, socks or coat when officers found him and his clothes were soaking wet, police said. The location where he was found is across the Des Plaines River from the wooded area where the crash occurred.

Nichitoi was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, fleeing the scene of a personal injury accident, driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, police said.

He was expected to appear in court for a bond hearing on Wednesday, according to Cook County court records.