Man charged with DUI, reckless homicide in West Rogers Park crash

A man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly driving a stolen vehicle while he was under the influence early Friday and causing a crash that left a 61-year-old man dead in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Jusef Wofford, 31, was charged with felony counts of reckless homicide, aggravated DUI involving death and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to Chicago Police. He was also issued five traffic citations for driving the wrong way on a one-way street, ignoring a traffic signal, negligent driving, driving on a revoked license and operating a vehicle without insurance.

The crash happened about 1:10 a.m. at the intersection of Devon and Kedzie avenues, police said.

The 61-year-old was driving east on Devon when Wofford ran a red light at Kedzie and crashed into his vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where the older man was pronounced dead at 2:01 a.m. and Wofford was treated for minor injuries, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

An autopsy Saturday found the man died from multiple blunt force injuries related to the crash and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

Information about Wofford’s bond and next scheduled court date wasn’t immediately known.

Area North were investigating the crash.