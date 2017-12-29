Man charged with DUI sued by family of man killed in Lyons crash

The family of Melrose Park man killed in an October crash is suing the alleged intoxicated driver that slammed into him as he drove in west suburban Lyons.

On Oct. 9, Jordan Michalak, of Berwyn, was driving north on First Avenue when he collided with a vehicle headed south as it made a left turn onto 44th Place, according to Lyons police.

Vincent Neri, 62, of Melrose Park, and 60-year-old William Molthop of Roselle were in the vehicle making the turn, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Both were killed in the crash.

Michalak, who was seriously injured, was charged with two counts of DUI and two counts of reckless homicide, police said. He was denied bond and ordered held at the Cook County Jail.

Neri’s family filed the lawsuit Friday in Cook County Circuit Court, according to court documents. The suit seeks an unspecified amount in damages.