Man charged with East Garfield Park shooting

A man has been charged with shooting another man Saturday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Rick Franklin, 27, was charged with one felony count each of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated discharge of a firearm and being an armed habitual criminal, according to a statement from Chicago police.

Franklin was “observed on video involved in a shooting” shortly before 3:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Madison, police said.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, was shot in the left foot and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Franklin, who also lives in East Garfield Park, appeared in court for a bond hearing on Sunday, police said.

He was ordered held without bond and his next court date was scheduled for Sept. 6, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.