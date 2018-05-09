Man charged with exposing himself in front of kids at McKinley Park

A man has been charged with exposing himself to several children Monday afternoon at McKinley Park on the South Side.

Gustavo Gallegos, 49, was arrested about 4:50 p.m. at the park in the 2200 block of West Pershing, according to Chicago Police.

Multiple people called authorities to report that he’d been “exposing himself and acting inappropriately while in the presence of children under the age of 13,” police said.

Gallegos, who lives in the McKinley Park neighborhood, was charged with four felony counts of exploiting a child under 13 by exposing himself and four misdemeanor counts of public indecency for lewd exposure, police said. He was expected to appear in bond court on Wednesday.