Man charged with exposing himself to girl in Lansing

A man has been charged with exposing himself to a girl who was walking home from school last week in south suburban Lansing.

Tarik Davis, 42, faces one count of public indecency, according to Lansing police.

On Nov. 27, the girl was walking home from school past the Family Dollar in the 17800 block of Burnham Avenue when a man yelled out to her from inside a red van parked in the lot, police said.

The girl looked over and saw the man masturbating in the van, police said. She ran away and notified police, adding that she had seen the man in the parking lot several weeks ago as well.

The van was gone when officers arrived, but the suspect was identified as Davis, who has a history of public indecency arrests, police said.

Davis was arrested leaving his Sauk Village home on Saturday, police said. He was released on bond from the Cook County Jail and is next scheduled to appear in court Jan. 18.