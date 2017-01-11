Man charged with falsely reporting burglary, shooting in St. Charles

A 28-year-old man is facing charges Wednesday after police say he falsely reported a burglary and shooting at a west suburban St. Charles home — leading police to lockdown a school and search for a suspect.

Timothy B. Fay, 28, of Yorkville, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and disorderly conduct for filing a false crime report, all felonies, according to St. Charles police.

Police initially reported that a man, later identified as Fay, was housesitting Oct. 26 at a home in the 3600 block of Grand View Court when he was shot during a burglary.

Fay, who is the son of the homeowners, was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder, police said. Nearby St. Charles North High School was placed on soft lockdown while authorities searched the area for a suspect.

After interviewing witnesses and combing through evidence at the scene, investigators determined that the crime did not occur as it was reported by Fay, including that he broke the home’s back door himself.

On Wednesday, police said they found numerous spent shell casings of various calibers throughout the home. Bullet holes were found in the walls, furniture and an overhead garage door.

One of the bullets fired from inside the home went through the back door of a neighbor’s house and into an interior wall, police said.

Police did not say if Fay’s gunshot wound was intentionally inflicted, or if he wounded some other way. He remained hospitalized on Wednesday.