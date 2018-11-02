Man charged with fatal hit-and-run in Cragin

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday, July 15, 2018 in the 5200 block of West Fullerton | Google Earth

A man has been charged with a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 64-year-old man last summer in the Cragin neighborhood.

Jaime Rebolledo, 28, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death in the July 15 crash that killed Alberto Zavala, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

About 10 p.m., a witness reported seeing a white Ford Edge SUV speeding east and veer. suddenly into the right lane on Fullerton to go around another car. The Ford then veered back into the left lane, where it struck Zavala as he stepped on the road from the center median in the 5200 block of West Fullerton, Assistant State’s Attorney Rachel Mabbott said during a hearing Friday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

The Ford didn’t slow down after striking Zavala and continued east on Fullerton, Mabbott said. Analysis of surveillance footage showed the SUV was traveling 59 mph in a 30-mph zone about 600 feet from the crash site.

The impact of the crash severed Zavala’s right hand and right leg and his body struck the driver’s side fender and mirror, Mabbott said. Zavala, who lived in the block, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

His death was ruled an accident following an autopsy conducted by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Rebolledo continued driving to his house, which was located around the corner from the crash site, Mabbott said. At home, he allegedly told someone he believed he had killed a person. A search of Rebolledo’s phone during an investigation by Chicago police found he had searched “What happened at Laramie and Fullerton” and “if you accidentally hit someone with car at night” after the crash.

Several pieces of the Ford were left behind at the crash site after striking Zavala, including the driver’s side mirror, Mabbott said. The parts found at the scene matched parts missing from a white Ford Edge registered to Rebolledo, investigators found.

Two days after the crash, Rebolledo went to a police station with an attorney, Mabbott said. Video footage was also found during the investigation that showed Rebolledo’s Ford Edge leave his home without damage before the crash and return with the side mirror missing after the time of the crash.

A private defense attorney for Rebolledo said he was married with two children and was a lifelong resident of Cook County. He had $1,500 he could post for bond.

Judge Stephanie Miller set Rebolledo’s bond at $5,000, noting that the crashed caused Zavala’s death. His next court date was scheduled for Nov. 20.