Man charged with fatal September shooting in Bridgeport

A man who fatally shot another man last month in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood has been charged with his murder.

Emilio Chavez, 18, was charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 18 slaying of 28-year-old Joshua Rayborn, according to Chicago Police. Chavez, who lives in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood, is being held without bond at the Cook County Jail. His next court date was set for Monday.

At 11:34 p.m., Rayborn was standing on the sidewalk in the 2900 block of South Arch Street when shots were fired, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Rayborn was struck in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. He lived on the same block as the shooting.