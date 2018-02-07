Man charged with fatal shooting at Dolton gas station; 2 more suspects sought

A man has been charged with a double shooting late last year that killed a 19-year-old gas station clerk and wounded another employee.

Derrick Fils, 45, faces one count each of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, according to Dolton Police Chief Robbert M. Collins Jr.

Police were still searching for other suspects, 21-year-old Julian Upshaw and 45-year-old Eric Brewer, according to Collins.

The three men were involved in the shooting of two employees during a robbery about 11 a.m. Dec. 28 at the gas station in the 700 block of East 142nd Street, Collins said.

One of the victims, 19-year-old Arshad Vahora of south suburban Harvey, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The other victim, a 55-year-old man, was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Collins said.

The business is family-owned and operated, and the victims were related, though it was not immediately clear how, Collins said.

Fils turned himself in on an arrest warrant on Jan. 26, Collins said.

He was ordered held with no bail, and was next scheduled to appear in court February 16.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Dolton police at (708) 201-3200 or (800) 883-5587.

A $20,000 reward was being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.