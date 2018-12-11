Man charged with fatal shooting at party in Chatham

Bail was denied Tuesday for a man charged with a fatal shooting last spring at a party in Chatham.

Trey Hamilton, 22, is accused of shooting 35-year-old Michael Wickliffe on May 21 in the 7900 block of South Ellis, according to Cook County prosecutors.

About 3 a.m., Wickliffe got into an argument with another person at the party and went for a walk, prosecutors said. After he left, the argument continued between others at the party until two of the people involved went outside to fight.

Several partygoers followed them outside, including Hamilton, prosecutors said.

Wickliffe returned to the party during the fight. A person with him attempted to intervene and Wickliffe approached Hamilton and asked him who he was going to “bust,” according to prosecutors.

Hamilton told Wickliffe not to approach him and fired several shots when continued to walk toward him, prosecutors said. When Wickliffe fell to the ground, Hamilton fired at him several more times before walking away.

Officers responded and Wickliffe was taken to Jackson Park Hospital with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and arm, according to Chicago police. He died shortly after.

Six people who were outside the party when the shooting occurred identified Hamilton as the gunman, prosecutors said.

Hamilton was taken into custody Nov. 21 on a warrant in Las Vegas, where he had been living with his girlfriend and children, authorities said.

Assistant Public Defender Jennifer Hodel said he had been trying become a stockbroker while living in Las Vegas, but had grown up in Chicago and had ties to the community.

Judge Michael Clancy denied Hamilton bail, citing his arrest out of state and the severity of the charge.

Hamilton’s next court date was scheduled for Dec. 28.