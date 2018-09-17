Man charged with fatal shooting in South Shore

An Englewood man has been charged with a fatal shooting last month in the South Shore neighborhood.

Terrell Webb, 27, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 23-year-old Christopher Jackson, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office and Chicago police.

Jackson was shot multiple times shortly after 3 p.m. Aug. 3 as he stood in a courtyard in the 7600 block of South Kingston, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died at 1:36 p.m. Sept. 3, according to the medical examiner’s office. He lived in the Park Manor neighborhood.

Webb was ordered held without bail at the Cook County Jail, authorities said. His next court date was scheduled for Oct. 5.