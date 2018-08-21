Man charged with fatal West Englewood beating

A man has been charged with attacking a 64-year-old man with a group of other people earlier this month in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, causing injuries that led to the man’s death more than a week later.

Walter Winston Jr. suffered head trauma when multiple people kicked him repeatedly at 11:36 p.m. Aug. 8 in the 6000 block of South Hermitage, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Winston, who lived in the same neighborhood, died at 5:58 p.m. Sunday at University of Chicago Medical Center, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found he died of his blunt-force head injury and his death was ruled a homicide.

Officers saw 34-year-old Tyquon Johnson attacking Winston and arrested him minutes after the attack, according to police. He was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

He was being held without bail at the Cook County Jail and was expected to appear in court Wednesday, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.