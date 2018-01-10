Man charged with fatally shooting 31-year-old on West Side

A man has been charged with the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man last month in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Laron Davis, 41, faces a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Anthony Johnson on Dec. 13, according to Chicago Police.

Johnson was walking about 2:45 p.m. in a parking lot in the 500 block of South Kostner when a light-colored car pulled up to him, police said. Davis got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and fired once, striking Johnson in the chest.

Johnson, who lived in the Lawndale neighborhood, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:15 p.m., the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said.

Davis, of the West Englewood neighborhood, was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. Information about his bail was not immediately available from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.