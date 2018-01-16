Man charged with fatally shooting woman in North Riverside, wounding girl

A Chicago man has been charged with killing a woman and wounding a 14-year-old girl in a shooting Saturday in North Riverside.

Honorio Perez, 49, of the Little Village neighborhood, faces felony counts of first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, according to North Riverside police.

He was expected to appear in court Wednesday for a bond hearing.

Perez was taken into custody Monday by officers in Chicago and turned over to North Riverside authorities, Chicago Police said.

The shooting happened about 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the southwest parking lot of North Riverside Park Mall, 7501 W. Cermak Road, according to police.

Maria Ruiz, 42, was shot multiple times and a 14-year-old girl was wounded in the shooting, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Ruiz, of the Little Village neighborhood, was pronounced dead that night at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. The girl was expected to survive.

Investigators have said the shooting was domestic in nature, but have not commented on a possible motive or shared the relationship between the victims and the shooter.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a GoFundMe page set up by Maria Ruiz’s 19-year-old son, Noel Ruiz, had raised more than $26,000 to help pay for funeral expenses.