Man charged with fighting bar employees outside Libertyville police station

A man was charged after officers broke up a fight between him and two bar employees early Sunday in the parking lot of the Libertyville Police Department.

Officers intervened in the fight at 1:04 a.m. in the front entrance parking lot of the station at 200 E. Cook Ave., according to a statement from Libertyville police.

Gerell I. Allen, 23, was fighting with two employees from O’Toole’s Pub, 412 N. Milwaukee, police said. The employees chased him to an area near the police station after he allegedly threw chairs inside the bar and broken a $350 light fixture.

When they caught up with Allen and told him they were near the police station and were going to report the incident, Allen then became combative and assaulted one of the employees, police said.

Officers tried to question everyone involved in the fight, but “Allen’s level of intoxication made it clear he was not going to cooperate,” police said. He was taken into custody and charged with criminal damage to property, battery, public intoxication and obstructing or resisting a peace officer.

Allen was released on a $120 personal recognizance bond pending a Feb. 14 court date in Mundelein, police said.