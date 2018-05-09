Man charged with filming his dog attacking other animals

A man has been charged with posting videos of his dog attacking animals on social media.

Richard Eames, 24, was arrested at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday and charged with three misdemeanor counts of depiction of animal cruelty and one misdemeanor count of possession of certain dogs by a felon, according to Chicago Police.

Eames is accused of posting videos online “depicting animal cruelty involving his dog attacking animals,” police said.

Eames bond was set at $7,500 and his next court date was scheduled for May 16, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.