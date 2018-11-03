Man charged with firing gun during botched River North robbery

A Chicago man who allegedly shot at multiple people early Thursday in River North was arrested the next day after police found him blocks away from the same location.

Sam Jimenez Jr., 21, faces one felony count of an aggravated firearm discharge inside an occupied vehicle that happened at 3:35 a.m. in the 300 block of West Huron, according to Chicago police. He lives in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood on the West Side.

Jimenez exited a vehicle and approached three people walking on a sidewalk in the neighborhood’s entertainment district, police said. He then allegedly attempted to rob them, firing several gunshots in their direction.

Someone in the group wrestled the firearm from Jimenez, who ran away afterward, police said. About 24 hours later, officers arrested him three blocks away at 4:10 a.m. in the 400 block of West Erie.

Jimenez is being held without bond, according to Cook County inmate records. His next court date was scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 8.